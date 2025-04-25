Former Taliban Commander Pleads Guilty to Terror-Related Charges

In a significant legal development, Haji Najibullah, a former Taliban commander, confessed in a Manhattan federal court to providing weapons and support used in fatal attacks against American soldiers. Additionally, he played crucial roles in the 2008 kidnapping of two journalists, including a reporter from The New York Times.

Najibullah admitted to supplying materials and himself in support of Taliban operations in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2009, fully aware of their intent to target U.S. forces. During the hearing, he detailed his involvement, including the orchestration of attacks in Wardak Province using various weaponry.

The plea agreement indicates a recommended life sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for October 23, following Najibullah's admission of fabricating 'proof-of-life' videos for ransom demands, marking a substantial chapter in ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)