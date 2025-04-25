Former Taliban Commander Pleads Guilty to Terror-Related Charges
A former Taliban commander, Haji Najibullah, has pleaded guilty to providing support for terrorist activities that resulted in the deaths of U.S. soldiers and the kidnapping of journalists. He acknowledged his role in facilitating attacks and creating ransom videos for the Taliban during 2007-2009.
In a significant legal development, Haji Najibullah, a former Taliban commander, confessed in a Manhattan federal court to providing weapons and support used in fatal attacks against American soldiers. Additionally, he played crucial roles in the 2008 kidnapping of two journalists, including a reporter from The New York Times.
Najibullah admitted to supplying materials and himself in support of Taliban operations in Afghanistan from 2007 to 2009, fully aware of their intent to target U.S. forces. During the hearing, he detailed his involvement, including the orchestration of attacks in Wardak Province using various weaponry.
The plea agreement indicates a recommended life sentence. Sentencing is scheduled for October 23, following Najibullah's admission of fabricating 'proof-of-life' videos for ransom demands, marking a substantial chapter in ongoing anti-terrorism efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fiancée's Double Life: Love Triangle Leads to Astonishing Kidnapping Plot
Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Kidnapping and Assaulting Minor
Bihar Police Crack Down on Inter-State Kidnapping Gang
Maternal Instincts Lead to Timely Rescue in Delhi's Heart-wrenching Kidnapping Case
Grim Justice: Arrests Made in Delhi Kidnapping-Murder Case