Trump Advocates for Gaza Aid Amid Humanitarian Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow the entry of food and medicine into the beleaguered Gaza Strip.

No aid has reached Gaza since March 2, with Israel standing firm on its condition for Hamas to free all hostages before any supplies are allowed. The U.N. World Food Programme has declared that it has exhausted its food reserves in Gaza.

Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, confirmed discussing the humanitarian issues with Netanyahu. 'We've got to be good to Gaza ... Those people are suffering,' he told reporters, emphasizing plans to address significant shortages of medicine and food.

Trump described Netanyahu as supportive of these efforts. The Gaza conflict escalated after an October 7 attack by Hamas, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and approximately 251 hostages taken, according to Israel. Gaza health authorities report over 51,300 Palestinian deaths since then.

The U.N. continues to express grave concerns, as spokesperson Stephane Dujarric noted, 'Hunger is spreading in Gaza, malnutrition is deepening, injured persons remain untreated, and people are dying.'

