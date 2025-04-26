Left Menu

Devastating Drone Strike: Sudan's Displaced Face Renewed Perils

A drone strike by the Rapid Support Forces targeted a displacement camp in Sudan's River Nile state, killing at least 11 people and injuring 23 others. The attack destroyed families and compounded the already dire humanitarian situation, leaving residents in fear and without a place to go.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 00:54 IST
Devastating Drone Strike: Sudan's Displaced Face Renewed Perils
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At least 11 people have been killed in a devastating drone strike carried out by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's River Nile state. The strike targeted a camp for displaced people, which has become a tragic epicenter amid ongoing conflict.

The attack, which occurred Friday morning, also severely injured 23 individuals, with several children among the casualties. The RSF has been denying responsibility for the attack but has been known to target power stations in areas controlled by the army, requiring the evacuation of many residents.

The situation further worsens for displaced families who fled Khartoum to escape conflict only to be confronted with violence once more. As the Sudanese war drags on, humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate, further heightening the urgency for relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025