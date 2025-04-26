Devastating Drone Strike: Sudan's Displaced Face Renewed Perils

At least 11 people have been killed in a devastating drone strike carried out by the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan's River Nile state. The strike targeted a camp for displaced people, which has become a tragic epicenter amid ongoing conflict.

The attack, which occurred Friday morning, also severely injured 23 individuals, with several children among the casualties. The RSF has been denying responsibility for the attack but has been known to target power stations in areas controlled by the army, requiring the evacuation of many residents.

The situation further worsens for displaced families who fled Khartoum to escape conflict only to be confronted with violence once more. As the Sudanese war drags on, humanitarian conditions continue to deteriorate, further heightening the urgency for relief efforts.

