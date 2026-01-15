Venezuelan Prisoner Releases Stir Hope Amid Ongoing Conflicts

Venezuelan journalist and politician Roland Carreno was released on Wednesday, part of a series of prisoner liberations promised by the government. The releases, which began last week, are progressing slowly, with just 72 names confirmed by rights group Foro Penal.

According to acting President Delcy Rodriguez, 406 individuals have been released, though details regarding their identities and the timeline remain vague. Rodriguez emphasized that crimes against the constitutional order, hate crimes, violence, and intolerance are being prioritized for evaluation in planned releases.

The prisoner releases have international attention, with Spaniards, Americans, and a Peruvian among those set free. The move has been interpreted as a peace gesture, drawing responses from global figures like U.S. President Donald Trump, who noted halting further military actions. Critics argue the detentions were suppression tools, yet the government continuously denies these claims.