Corridor of Conflict: Struggles in Aleppo's Shadows

The Syrian military plans to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians in Aleppo Province amid tensions and potential offensives involving Kurdish-led forces. Clashes between Syrian government forces and Kurdish groups over territorial control reflect ongoing disputes, with international stakeholders urging restraint and negotiation amid escalating violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aleppo | Updated: 15-01-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 03:31 IST
Corridor of Conflict: Struggles in Aleppo's Shadows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a bid to alleviate civilian distress, Syria's military announced the opening of a humanitarian corridor in Aleppo Province on Thursday, amidst escalating tensions with Kurdish-led forces. The proposed evacuation route signifies potential offensives in Deir Hafer and Maskana, areas east of Aleppo, following intense clashes and troop reinforcement.

Amidst accusations of drone strikes from both sides, including an SDF strike on Aleppo governorate, the Syrian army calls for Kurdish-led forces to withdraw beyond the Euphrates River. Recent skirmishes in Aleppo city resulted in government forces capturing key neighborhoods after intense fighting displaced thousands.

International stakeholders, including the US, urge restraint amidst stalled negotiations over integration and control of northeastern Syrian institutions. Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa criticized the SDF's actions, as peace processes face challenges linked to regional insurgencies and geopolitical tensions.

