Phase Two: U.S. Launches Plan to Transition Gaza Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The U.S. announced the second phase of its plan to end the Gaza war, focusing on disarmament and initiating a technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza. Despite ongoing conflicts and incomplete elements from the first phase, efforts continue with international mediation and cooperation from Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2026 01:51 IST | Created: 15-01-2026 01:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced the launch of the second phase of its plan to end the Gaza conflict, despite unresolved issues from the initial phase. The primary challenges include establishing a complete ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, along with humanitarian and infrastructural concerns in Gaza.

In this new phase, the focus is on disarming Hamas and forming a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza. Spearheaded by President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, the plan aims to disarm unauthorized groups and facilitate reconstruction efforts. Mediators, including Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, have outlined the framework, with former U.N. Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov playing a key role.

Ali Shaath will lead the 15-member Palestinian body, endorsed by Israel and Hamas. The body will be guided by the international 'Board of Peace' during this transitional period. Further dialogue, aimed at addressing demilitarization and reconstruction, is expected to continue, with talks scheduled in Cairo and additional announcements anticipated at Davos.

