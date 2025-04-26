Left Menu

Operation Titans: Chhattisgarh's Battle Against Naxalism

A massive operation is underway in Chhattisgarh against Naxalites, involving 10,000 security personnel. Two jawans sustained minor injuries due to IED blasts. Union Home Minister aims to eliminate Naxalism by 2026. The operation targets top Maoist leaders, with forces using helicopters and drones in the hostile terrain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:03 IST
Operation Titans: Chhattisgarh's Battle Against Naxalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring counter-insurgency operation, over 10,000 security personnel have been mobilized in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district to combat Naxalite forces. The operation, encompassing a large swath of hilly terrain along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, began on Monday under extreme heat conditions.

Security officials reported that a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan sustained a minor injury from a pressure IED and has been treated successfully. The operation, backed by helicopters and drones, targets approximately 500 Naxalite cadres, including top leaders.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence in the success of the mission, highlighting its significance in curbing Naxalism by 2026. The forces involved, including elite units like the CRPF's CoBRA, face tough conditions but are determined to dismantle key Maoist strongholds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025