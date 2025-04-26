Operation Titans: Chhattisgarh's Battle Against Naxalism

In a daring counter-insurgency operation, over 10,000 security personnel have been mobilized in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district to combat Naxalite forces. The operation, encompassing a large swath of hilly terrain along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, began on Monday under extreme heat conditions.

Security officials reported that a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan sustained a minor injury from a pressure IED and has been treated successfully. The operation, backed by helicopters and drones, targets approximately 500 Naxalite cadres, including top leaders.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed confidence in the success of the mission, highlighting its significance in curbing Naxalism by 2026. The forces involved, including elite units like the CRPF's CoBRA, face tough conditions but are determined to dismantle key Maoist strongholds.

