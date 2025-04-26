Left Menu

Omar Abdullah's Hands-On Approach to Ramban Restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Ramban district to evaluate recovery efforts after cloudbursts caused flash floods and landslides. The calamity led to fatalities and significant damage, particularly impacting the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Abdullah has actively monitored the relief and rehabilitation measures to ensure prompt restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramban | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:51 IST
Omar Abdullah's Hands-On Approach to Ramban Restoration
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday made an on-site visit to Ramban district, which recently suffered significant devastation from cloudbursts leading to flash floods and landslides, officials announced.

The natural disaster claimed three lives and resulted in extensive damage to over 600 homes and businesses. A critical 250-km stretch of the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway faced significant destruction, creating concerns for traffic movement.

The chief minister's visit aimed to receive firsthand updates on restoration efforts, including road repairs and the reinstatement of essential services. This marks Abdullah's third visit to the impacted area, confirming his commitment to ensuring that relief and rehabilitation measures are effectively implemented for the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025