Omar Abdullah's Hands-On Approach to Ramban Restoration
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited Ramban district to evaluate recovery efforts after cloudbursts caused flash floods and landslides. The calamity led to fatalities and significant damage, particularly impacting the Jammu-Srinagar highway. Abdullah has actively monitored the relief and rehabilitation measures to ensure prompt restoration.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday made an on-site visit to Ramban district, which recently suffered significant devastation from cloudbursts leading to flash floods and landslides, officials announced.
The natural disaster claimed three lives and resulted in extensive damage to over 600 homes and businesses. A critical 250-km stretch of the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway faced significant destruction, creating concerns for traffic movement.
The chief minister's visit aimed to receive firsthand updates on restoration efforts, including road repairs and the reinstatement of essential services. This marks Abdullah's third visit to the impacted area, confirming his commitment to ensuring that relief and rehabilitation measures are effectively implemented for the affected communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
