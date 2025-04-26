Omar Abdullah's Hands-On Approach to Ramban Restoration

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday made an on-site visit to Ramban district, which recently suffered significant devastation from cloudbursts leading to flash floods and landslides, officials announced.

The natural disaster claimed three lives and resulted in extensive damage to over 600 homes and businesses. A critical 250-km stretch of the strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway faced significant destruction, creating concerns for traffic movement.

The chief minister's visit aimed to receive firsthand updates on restoration efforts, including road repairs and the reinstatement of essential services. This marks Abdullah's third visit to the impacted area, confirming his commitment to ensuring that relief and rehabilitation measures are effectively implemented for the affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)