Kerala Science Congress 2026: Fostering Blue Economy and Ecosystem Restoration

The 38th Kerala Science Congress, focused on 'Ocean Science for Blue Economy and Ecosystem Restoration', will take place from January 30 to February 2, 2026, at St. Albert’s College. It aims to address climate change, coastal erosion, and marine pollution through innovative scientific research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-01-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 14:03 IST
Kerala Science Congress 2026: Fostering Blue Economy and Ecosystem Restoration
  • Country:
  • India

The 38th Kerala Science Congress is set to be hosted at St. Albert's College from January 30 to February 2, according to officials. Organized by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), this year's event spotlights a theme vital to the state: 'Ocean Science for Blue Economy and Ecosystem Restoration.'

Kerala's extensive coastline and vibrant marine biodiversity render this focus highly pertinent, allowing the Congress to tackle pressing issues such as climate change, coastal erosion, and marine pollution. The event will emphasize sustainable utilization of marine resources through scientific and technological advances.

Inaugural ceremonies will see the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and a host of eminent scientists and policymakers, including ISRO's Dr. V Narayanan. The event will feature 2,000 participants and initiatives like the Science Exhibition, state science awards, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering greater public engagement in scientific discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

