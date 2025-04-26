Historic Encounter at the Vatican: Trump and Zelenskiy Unite for Peace

In a pivotal meeting at the Vatican, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy sought to reinvigorate peace negotiations for Ukraine. Their one-on-one discussion, deemed 'very productive' by the White House, aimed at achieving a ceasefire and lasting peace amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

Captured in a photograph sitting close to each other in the marble-lined basilica, the leaders' discussion spans crucial topics like protection of lives and ensuring a reliable peace. The solitary meeting stood in contrast to their previous encounters marked by tension, highlighting its significance at this delicate juncture in negotiations.

As world leaders congregated in Rome for Pope Francis's funeral, who ardently advocated for peace, the meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy gained symbolic weight. Despite differences, including territorial disputes and strategy for lifting sanctions, their dialogue holds potential impact on the ongoing conflict resolution between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)