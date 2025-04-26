Mob Attack on Dandkhora Police Station Leaves Five Officers Injured

In a troubling incident that unfolded at the Dandkhora police station in Bihar's Katihar district, five police officers were injured after a mob attack occurred in the early hours of Saturday. The mob, authorities say, aimed to free a detainee arrested for violating the state's prohibition laws.

Katihar SP Vaibhav Sharma disclosed that the aggressive group stormed the police station and began pelting stones at on-duty officers. In response, police fired shots in self-defense to protect officers and maintain order, ensuring the arrested individual remained in custody despite the mob's efforts.

Following the attack, five suspects were taken into custody, and a formal investigation has been launched. The injured officers were quickly transported to a nearby government hospital, where they are reported to be in stable condition. The prohibition on the sale and consumption of alcohol, enforced since April 2016 by the Nitish Kumar government, remains central to the tensions in the region.

