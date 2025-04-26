Left Menu

Kashmir Crackdown: Authorities Target Terror Networks

Authorities in Kashmir have intensified efforts to dismantle terrorist networks following a deadly attack in Pahalgam. Security forces have demolished homes of suspected terrorists, detained overground workers, and conducted raids across multiple districts to curb further terror activities and dismantle the 'terrorist ecosystem.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 19:41 IST
  • India

In response to a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, authorities in Kashmir have launched a robust offensive to neutralize terror networks. The crackdown includes demolishing the homes of terrorists, raiding hideouts, and detaining numerous overground workers, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Targeted operations were initiated, with raids across over 60 locations in Srinagar and intensified monitoring in Anantnag. The focus remains dismantling what officials term the 'terrorist ecosystem,' aiming to thwart further violence and secure the region.

The crackdown extends further into south Kashmir's districts, with the demolition of residences linked to known terrorists. This decisive endeavor, backed by extensive legal measures, aims to ensure regional peace amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

