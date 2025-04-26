Kashmir Crackdown: Authorities Target Terror Networks

In response to a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, authorities in Kashmir have launched a robust offensive to neutralize terror networks. The crackdown includes demolishing the homes of terrorists, raiding hideouts, and detaining numerous overground workers, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Targeted operations were initiated, with raids across over 60 locations in Srinagar and intensified monitoring in Anantnag. The focus remains dismantling what officials term the 'terrorist ecosystem,' aiming to thwart further violence and secure the region.

The crackdown extends further into south Kashmir's districts, with the demolition of residences linked to known terrorists. This decisive endeavor, backed by extensive legal measures, aims to ensure regional peace amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

