Left Menu

Anti-Corruption Crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Personnel Under Scrutiny

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir filed a case against police officer Dushant Sharma for disproportionate assets. Allegations include significant properties and luxury items beyond his known income. Searches were conducted at his residences and businesses; investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 20:37 IST
Anti-Corruption Crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Personnel Under Scrutiny
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir has filed a case against a police officer identified as Dushant Sharma for accumulating disproportionate assets. This action highlights ongoing efforts to curb corruption within the public service sector.

The case was registered at the ACB Jammu police station under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Investigations revealed significant assets, such as properties and luxury items, vastly exceeding Sharma's known sources of income.

Raids conducted at Sharma's residential and commercial properties in Gadigarh and Miran Sahib have brought to light a lavish lifestyle supported by questionable financial practices. The ACB continues to delve deeper into the case, with further developments anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025