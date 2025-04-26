Anti-Corruption Crackdown in Jammu and Kashmir: Police Personnel Under Scrutiny
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir filed a case against police officer Dushant Sharma for disproportionate assets. Allegations include significant properties and luxury items beyond his known income. Searches were conducted at his residences and businesses; investigations are ongoing.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir has filed a case against a police officer identified as Dushant Sharma for accumulating disproportionate assets. This action highlights ongoing efforts to curb corruption within the public service sector.
The case was registered at the ACB Jammu police station under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Investigations revealed significant assets, such as properties and luxury items, vastly exceeding Sharma's known sources of income.
Raids conducted at Sharma's residential and commercial properties in Gadigarh and Miran Sahib have brought to light a lavish lifestyle supported by questionable financial practices. The ACB continues to delve deeper into the case, with further developments anticipated.
