Gondia Unites Against Terror

A shutdown was observed in Gondia, Maharashtra, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack where 26 people were killed. Shops and establishments closed as thousands rallied against the violence. The protest was organized by various local organizations, showing strong community solidarity against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gondia | Updated: 26-04-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Gondia, Maharashtra, a shutdown was effectively executed on Saturday to protest the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals in Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

Shops and commercial entities remained closed as thousands of locals participated in rallies, amplifying their collective voice against the heinous act. The violent incident has sparked nationwide outrage and has been condemned by global entities.

The protest initiative was a collaborative effort by multiple groups including Sakal Hindu Samaj Sanghtana, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and several local associations, showcasing a unified stance against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

