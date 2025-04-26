Gondia Unites Against Terror

In Gondia, Maharashtra, a shutdown was effectively executed on Saturday to protest the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals in Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22.

Shops and commercial entities remained closed as thousands of locals participated in rallies, amplifying their collective voice against the heinous act. The violent incident has sparked nationwide outrage and has been condemned by global entities.

The protest initiative was a collaborative effort by multiple groups including Sakal Hindu Samaj Sanghtana, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and several local associations, showcasing a unified stance against terrorism.

