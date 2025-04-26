Left Menu

Crackdown in Kashmir: A Persistent Battle Against Terrorism

In the wake of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir authorities have intensified their crackdown on terrorists and their allies. Several homes have been demolished, raids conducted, and numerous sympathisers detained. The Indian government's actions aim to disrupt the terrorist network and prevent further violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 22:00 IST
  • India

In a fierce response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, authorities in Kashmir have launched an extensive crackdown targeting terrorists and their supporters. Key operations have led to the demolition of several homes belonging to suspected terrorists, strategic raids at over 60 locations, and the detention of numerous overground workers for further investigation, officials reported Saturday.

The assault, which resulted in 26 deaths at Pahalgam's tourist hotspot Baisaran, has ramped up India-Pakistan tensions. In its aftermath, security forces have destroyed properties linked to active terrorists, including Aadil Thoker and Asif Sheikh, in a bid to dismantle what officials call the 'terrorist ecosystem' prevalent in the valley.

The focus is on creating deterrence to prevent future attacks, with heightened vigilance and checkposts across Anantnag district. Meanwhile, Srinagar witnessed large-scale raids targeting associates of proscribed terrorist groups. Such actions form part of the preventive measures against conspirators involved in unlawful activities, shedding light on the broader security strategy within Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

