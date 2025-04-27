Adityanath Expedites Flood Preparedness and Dudhwa Development Plans

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review of flood prevention measures in Lakhimpur Kheri, mandating completion by June 12 under nodal supervision.

He instructed local, forest, and tourism authorities to draft development plans, while assessing progress in district development and law order. The Chief Minister called for enhanced tourism with accurate tourist data for Dudhwa and urged for connectivity upgrades, hotel improvements, and local guides.

An integrated effort by the Forest and Tourism Departments aims to make Dudhwa Tiger Reserve a prime eco-tourism spot. Police, SSB, and forest officers will collaboratively patrol to safeguard wildlife, and measures like solar fencing and local training will deter man-wildlife conflict. The CM also inspected the ongoing Suheli river cleaning efforts.

