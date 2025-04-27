Left Menu

Adityanath Expedites Flood Preparedness and Dudhwa Development Plans

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed flood prevention efforts in Lakhimpur Kheri. He urged officials to enhance tourism at Dudhwa, improve law and order, and develop the Tiger Reserve as an eco-tourism hub. Measures include infrastructure upgrades, joint patrols to protect wildlife, and river rejuvenation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 27-04-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 00:47 IST
Preparations
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review of flood prevention measures in Lakhimpur Kheri, mandating completion by June 12 under nodal supervision.

He instructed local, forest, and tourism authorities to draft development plans, while assessing progress in district development and law order. The Chief Minister called for enhanced tourism with accurate tourist data for Dudhwa and urged for connectivity upgrades, hotel improvements, and local guides.

An integrated effort by the Forest and Tourism Departments aims to make Dudhwa Tiger Reserve a prime eco-tourism spot. Police, SSB, and forest officers will collaboratively patrol to safeguard wildlife, and measures like solar fencing and local training will deter man-wildlife conflict. The CM also inspected the ongoing Suheli river cleaning efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

