Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Urges Justice Without Innocence Punishment in Kashmir

In a recent statement, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, urged the Centre not to unjustly penalize innocent Kashmiris as part of its operations to seek justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror incident. His remarks come in response to the demolition of houses belonging to several alleged terrorists in the region.

Mirwaiz Farooq expressed that while the Kashmiri community broadly condemns the Pahalgam attack and acknowledges the necessity of bringing the perpetrators to justice, the indiscriminate arrests and social media videos showing demolitions are concerning. He called on the authorities to ensure that innocent Kashmiri families are not unjustly punished in the quest for justice.

As part of a massive crackdown on terror networks in the valley, officials have demolished homes linked to nine terrorists or their operatives. This action follows a tragic attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, primarily tourists, were killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)