Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Urges Justice Without Innocence Punishment in Kashmir

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, head of the Hurriyat Conference, appeals to the Centre not to penalize innocent Kashmiris amid efforts to secure justice for the Pahalgam terror attack victims. His comments follow the demolition of homes belonging to accused terrorists, stressing the importance of targeted justice without inflicting distress on the innocent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:38 IST
In a recent statement, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the chairman of the Hurriyat Conference, urged the Centre not to unjustly penalize innocent Kashmiris as part of its operations to seek justice for the victims of the Pahalgam terror incident. His remarks come in response to the demolition of houses belonging to several alleged terrorists in the region.

Mirwaiz Farooq expressed that while the Kashmiri community broadly condemns the Pahalgam attack and acknowledges the necessity of bringing the perpetrators to justice, the indiscriminate arrests and social media videos showing demolitions are concerning. He called on the authorities to ensure that innocent Kashmiri families are not unjustly punished in the quest for justice.

As part of a massive crackdown on terror networks in the valley, officials have demolished homes linked to nine terrorists or their operatives. This action follows a tragic attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, primarily tourists, were killed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

