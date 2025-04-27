Jammu and Kashmir Crackdown: Homes of Terror Suspects Razed Amid Tensions

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Indian authorities have demolished the houses of three suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian districts. This action is part of a broader crackdown on terrorist networks in the region, aimed at dismantling the infrastructure aiding terrorism.

Since the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives, security forces have escalated their efforts, conducting over 500 raids and interrogating hundreds of individuals across the Valley. Political leaders in Kashmir emphasize the importance of distinguishing between terrorists and civilians, urging the government to avoid alienating innocent residents.

The situation has led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, with the latter warning of severe consequences if India proceeds with actions affecting water treaties. This development follows India's cancellation of visas and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, intensifying diplomatic strains in the region.

