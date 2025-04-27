Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Crackdown: Homes of Terror Suspects Razed Amid Tensions

The Indian government has demolished homes in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian districts as part of a crackdown following the Pahalgam terror attack. Political leaders warn against alienating innocent civilians. Diplomatic tensions rise with Pakistan over retaliatory measures linked to the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:31 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Crackdown: Homes of Terror Suspects Razed Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Indian authorities have demolished the houses of three suspected terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora, Pulwama, and Shopian districts. This action is part of a broader crackdown on terrorist networks in the region, aimed at dismantling the infrastructure aiding terrorism.

Since the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives, security forces have escalated their efforts, conducting over 500 raids and interrogating hundreds of individuals across the Valley. Political leaders in Kashmir emphasize the importance of distinguishing between terrorists and civilians, urging the government to avoid alienating innocent residents.

The situation has led to increased tensions between India and Pakistan, with the latter warning of severe consequences if India proceeds with actions affecting water treaties. This development follows India's cancellation of visas and the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, intensifying diplomatic strains in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025