Decisive Response to Pahalgam Attack: Nation Unites Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed a rigorous response to the Pahalgam terror attack's perpetrators. The attack, which left 26 dead, has sparked increased security measures and strained India-Pakistan relations. The NIA is actively investigating, while the Indian Navy demonstrates readiness amid ongoing tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:13 IST
Decisive Response to Pahalgam Attack: Nation Unites Against Terrorism
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged a stern response to those responsible for the deadly Pahalgam attack. Addressing the nation, Modi emphasized the need for a decisive battle against terrorism, following the brutal killing of 26 people in Kashmir.

The aftermath of the attack has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, actively gathering evidence and questioning those connected to the massacre. Meanwhile, the Indian military continues to repel aggressive actions along the Line of Control.

The incident has also led to diplomatic shifts, with India revoking visas for Pakistani nationals and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian flights. The Indian Navy has conducted exercises to assert its readiness, underscoring the country's focused response in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

