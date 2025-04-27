Decisive Response to Pahalgam Attack: Nation Unites Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged a stern response to those responsible for the deadly Pahalgam attack. Addressing the nation, Modi emphasized the need for a decisive battle against terrorism, following the brutal killing of 26 people in Kashmir.

The aftermath of the attack has heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe, actively gathering evidence and questioning those connected to the massacre. Meanwhile, the Indian military continues to repel aggressive actions along the Line of Control.

The incident has also led to diplomatic shifts, with India revoking visas for Pakistani nationals and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian flights. The Indian Navy has conducted exercises to assert its readiness, underscoring the country's focused response in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

