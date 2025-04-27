Tragedy at Wedding: Retired CRPF Officer Allegedly Commits Family Violence

A shocking incident unfolded during a wedding function in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, where a retired CRPF officer, Kiran Mangle, allegedly shot and killed his daughter and seriously injured her husband.

The tragic event occurred in Chopda tehsil, roughly 400 kilometres from Mumbai. Authorities revealed that the couple, married just a year ago, had traveled from Pune to attend a relative's wedding when the violent act took place.

Local police have arrested Mangle, who is now facing murder charges, as they delve deeper into the investigation. A potential motive of honour killing is being explored, given Mangle's reported disapproval of his daughter's marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)