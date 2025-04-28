Notorious Gang's Arrest Unravels Gruesome Cafe Owner Murder

Police have apprehended five members of the Hiranwar gang in connection with the killing of Avinash Bhusari, a cafe owner in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The arrests were announced on Monday.

Bhusari was fatally shot on April 15 after a failed attempt by the gang to attack a rival gang member during an event on April 14. The gang's intended target failed to appear, pushing them to unleash violence on Bhusari the following night.

Authorities formed specialized teams and embarked on a nationwide manhunt, tracing the suspects across multiple states including Bhopal and Kolkata. Some accused were detained at a railway station, others at a bus station, while the search for more gang members persists.

(With inputs from agencies.)