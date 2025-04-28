Left Menu

Notorious Gang's Arrest Unravels Gruesome Cafe Owner Murder

Five members of the Hiranwar gang have been apprehended for the murder of Avinash Bhusari, a cafe owner in Nagpur. The gang targeted Bhusari after failing to attack a rival gang member at a public event. A multi-state police operation led to the arrests, while the search for additional suspects continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 28-04-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 09:19 IST
Police have apprehended five members of the Hiranwar gang in connection with the killing of Avinash Bhusari, a cafe owner in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The arrests were announced on Monday.

Bhusari was fatally shot on April 15 after a failed attempt by the gang to attack a rival gang member during an event on April 14. The gang's intended target failed to appear, pushing them to unleash violence on Bhusari the following night.

Authorities formed specialized teams and embarked on a nationwide manhunt, tracing the suspects across multiple states including Bhopal and Kolkata. Some accused were detained at a railway station, others at a bus station, while the search for more gang members persists.

