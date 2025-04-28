Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as India-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

Recent violent confrontations between India and Pakistan along the Kashmir border have escalated tensions. Following an attack on tourists that claimed 26 lives, India accuses Pakistan of supporting terrorism in the region. Both nations have imposed retaliatory measures, further straining diplomatic relations.

In a continuation of cross-border skirmishes, India has accused Pakistan of 'unprovoked' firing along the Kashmir de facto border for the fourth consecutive night. This escalation follows a deadly attack on tourists that left 26 dead, with India blaming Pakistani militants for the violence.

Security forces report that the militants targeted Hindu tourists, sparking outrage across India and prompting calls for decisive action against Pakistan, which stands accused of backing terrorist activities in the contested region. Both nations have retaliated with diplomatic and military measures.

The ongoing conflict has seen military exercises and mass detentions in Indian-administered Kashmir. Political leaders urge caution to prevent unnecessary harm, while a militant group initially implicated in the attack has denied involvement, alleging a cyber intrusion inspired false claims of responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

