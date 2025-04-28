Tensions Escalate as India-Pakistan Border Clashes Intensify

In a continuation of cross-border skirmishes, India has accused Pakistan of 'unprovoked' firing along the Kashmir de facto border for the fourth consecutive night. This escalation follows a deadly attack on tourists that left 26 dead, with India blaming Pakistani militants for the violence.

Security forces report that the militants targeted Hindu tourists, sparking outrage across India and prompting calls for decisive action against Pakistan, which stands accused of backing terrorist activities in the contested region. Both nations have retaliated with diplomatic and military measures.

The ongoing conflict has seen military exercises and mass detentions in Indian-administered Kashmir. Political leaders urge caution to prevent unnecessary harm, while a militant group initially implicated in the attack has denied involvement, alleging a cyber intrusion inspired false claims of responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)