Major IAS Reshuffle in Telangana: Key Transfers Announced

Senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal was transferred to the state Finance Commission amid a reshuffle of IAS officers in Telangana. The reshuffle also saw new postings for Shashank Goel, Jayesh Ranjan, and Ilambarithi K, along with RV Karnan taking over as GHMC Commissioner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle, senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal has been appointed as Member Secretary of the Telangana state Finance Commission. Her transfer comes after she was served notice by police concerning the resharing of an AI-generated image.

Previously, Sabharwal served as Principal Secretary of Youth Affairs, Tourism and Culture. The transfer aligns with a series of administrative changes announced by the Telangana government.

Other notable transfers include Shashank Goel, now Vice Chairman at the Centre for Good Governance, Jayesh Ranjan transitioning to CEO of Industry and Investment Cell in CMO, and RV Karnan assuming the position of GHMC Commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

