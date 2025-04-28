NIA Custody of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Extended

A Delhi court on Monday approved a 12-day extension for the NIA custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the extension after his previous 18-day remand concluded. Rana, presented in court under secure conditions, is represented by advocate Piyush Sachdeva, while senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann represent the National Investigation Agency. The proceedings took place in chambers.

The court ordered the NIA to perform daily medical checks on Rana and to allow him legal consultations on alternating days. Accorded the use of a 'soft-tip pen', Rana's interactions with his lawyer occur within NIA supervision but at a distance ensuring confidentiality of speech. The NIA seeks to unravel the conspiracy's full extent by revisiting events dating back 17 years. Rana arrived in India following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his appeal against extradition.

