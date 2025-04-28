Left Menu

NIA Custody of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana Extended

A Delhi court has extended Tahawwur Hussain Rana's custody, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, for 12 additional days after a request from the NIA was approved. The extension aims to further investigate the conspiracy behind the attacks, with the involvement of legal representatives in chamber hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:48 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:48 IST
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday approved a 12-day extension for the NIA custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, implicated in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the extension after his previous 18-day remand concluded. Rana, presented in court under secure conditions, is represented by advocate Piyush Sachdeva, while senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and special public prosecutor Narender Mann represent the National Investigation Agency. The proceedings took place in chambers.

The court ordered the NIA to perform daily medical checks on Rana and to allow him legal consultations on alternating days. Accorded the use of a 'soft-tip pen', Rana's interactions with his lawyer occur within NIA supervision but at a distance ensuring confidentiality of speech. The NIA seeks to unravel the conspiracy's full extent by revisiting events dating back 17 years. Rana arrived in India following the US Supreme Court's dismissal of his appeal against extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

