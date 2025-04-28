Security and Safety Measures Amplified Ahead of Char Dham Yatra

In anticipation of the Char Dham Yatra, starting April 30, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a virtual meeting on Monday with all District Magistrates. Dhami urged them to boost security at religious and tourist sites, underscoring the need for robust arrangements during the yatra.

Dhami emphasized the importance of monitoring security measures, particularly tackling misinformation on social media. District Magistrates were instructed to ensure accurate information dissemination and to verify tenants, including those in transient settlements, with stringent measures against fake document issuers.

The Chief Minister also addressed environmental concerns, calling for strict action against forest fire perpetrators and measures to prevent dengue. This includes regular fogging and awareness campaigns, along with ensuring hospitals receive uninterrupted power supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)