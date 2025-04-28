INX Media Case: Court Drama Continues Amidst CBI and Chidambarams
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is in a legal tussle with Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram over the INX Media case. The CBI argued that further investigation should not impede the trial court from hearing arguments and framing charges, while the Chidambarams seek a deferment.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday underscored that further investigation should not prevent the trial court from hearing arguments or framing charges against Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram in the high-profile INX Media case.
This assertion came as the agency faced opposition from the Chidambarams, who requested the proceedings be deferred until the CBI's ongoing probe concludes, citing fairness of trial.
The case, registered by CBI in 2017, revolves around alleged irregularities in granting a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media during P Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister, involving Rs 305 crore in foreign funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
