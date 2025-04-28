Left Menu

Rising Tensions at Tripura Border: Youth Show Defiance

The Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) protested in Belonia, South Tripura against Bangladesh's embankment construction near the border. Despite police intervention, YTF supporters declared their intention to defend Indian land. Tensions remain high with warnings of territorial reclamation if construction continues, as local officials assess potential flooding risks.

In an escalating border tension, the Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) staged a protest in Belonia, South Tripura, on Monday. The youth arm of the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) opposed the construction of an embankment by the Bangladesh government, situated near the international boundary.

Carrying national and party flags, demonstrators rallied towards the north bank of the Muhuri River. However, they were intercepted by local law enforcement and BSF personnel, igniting a confrontation. Despite the setback, YTF leadership remains adamant about protecting Indian territory.

YTF president Suraj Debbarma made a decisive statement, emphasizing that not an inch of Indian land would be surrendered. Local MLA concerns over potential flooding prompt further government scrutiny of the embankment project's impact.

