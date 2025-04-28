India and France Forge Strategic Pact with $7 Billion Rafale Marine Jets Deal

India and France have inked a landmark intergovernmental agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale Marine jets at a cost of Rs 64,000 crore (Euro 7 billion). The jets will be deployed on the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, marking a significant boost to India's maritime capabilities.

The deal sets the stage for establishing a production facility in India for Rafale fuselage, alongside maintenance, repair, and overhaul infrastructure for aircraft engines, sensors, and weapons. It also includes technology transfer to integrate indigenous weaponry, with deliveries beginning in 2028 and completing by 2030.

This agreement underscores the strategic relationship between India and France, further cementing defense cooperation. French manufacturer Dassault Aviation highlighted the importance of the jets in enhancing India's sovereign power and strategic objectives, as shared by CEO Eric Trappier.

(With inputs from agencies.)