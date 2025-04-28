Ukraine Seeks Swift Conclusion of U.S. Minerals Deal
Ukraine is pressing for a rapid conclusion of a minerals deal with the United States, according to a Ukrainian foreign ministry statement. Talks are advancing daily, with the aim of securing a mutually beneficial agreement, as highlighted by ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi during a livestream.
Efforts are intensifying between Ukraine and the United States to finalize a pivotal minerals deal, as confirmed by Ukraine's foreign ministry on Monday.
Heorhii Tykhyi, the ministry spokesman, emphasized through a livestream on X that both nations are collaborating closely on a daily basis to advance the negotiations.
Kyiv is keen on establishing an agreement that benefits both parties, marking a significant step in bilateral cooperation.
