Tragic Airstrike on Yemen Migrant Center Sparks Global Outcry
A U.S. airstrike on a Yemen detention center killed 68 African migrants, raising concerns about civilian casualties and sparking international condemnation. The strike occurred in Saada, a key route for migrants aiming to reach Saudi Arabia. Houthi-controlled media criticized the U.S. actions as a 'brutal crime.'
A deadly U.S. airstrike targeted a detention center for African migrants in Yemen, killing 68 people and sparking a wave of international criticism. The attack occurred in Saada, a strategic route for migrants traveling to Saudi Arabia.
Despite requests for comments, the U.S. military has not provided details about the targeting of the strikes, citing operational security. Houthi-run media has condemned the attack as a 'brutal crime' and vowed continued assaults on Red Sea shipping.
Yemen's complex civil war has persisted for years, impacting thousands of migrants. Rights organizations have called for accountability, emphasizing the need to protect civilian lives as tensions escalate in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
