Saudi Arabia's Nuclear Ambitions: A Potential Game-Changer in Middle East Dynamics

In a significant development, Saudi Arabia is on the verge of securing uranium enrichment capabilities as part of a proposed nuclear deal with the United States. This potential agreement has sparked proliferation concerns, especially given the ongoing atomic standoff between Iran and the U.S.

Both Presidents Trump and Biden have pursued negotiations for this deal, which involves sharing American nuclear technology with the kingdom. Nonproliferation experts warn that such an agreement could lead to a weapons program, a position underscored by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's indication of considering a bomb if Iran attains one.

The congressional documents highlight the Trump administration's plan to finalize 20 nuclear business deals worldwide, including with Saudi Arabia. These efforts aim to bolster U.S. national security interests and maintain its global standing amidst competition from nations like China and Russia. The deal's safeguards involve collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), addressing sensitive areas like enrichment and reprocessing.