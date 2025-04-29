Sudan's Crisis Deepens: RSF Caught in Controversial Attack

The notorious Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of Sudan have allegedly killed over 30 people in Omdurman, adjacent to the capital, Khartoum, according to reports from authorities and activist groups.

The RSF is accused of abducting dozens, including women, from the Salha district as part of a series of attacks this month. Footage showing RSF uniformed fighters suggests heavy violence, with bodies strewn on the ground.

The Sudanese government condemned the RSF, urging global powers to label it a terrorist group. This incident, part of a wider conflict since April 2023, has displaced millions and resulted in thousands of deaths, drawing accusations of war crimes.

