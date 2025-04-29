Cairo Talks Yield 'Significant Breakthrough' in Gaza Ceasefire Negotiations

Significant progress has been reported in Cairo negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, according to two Egyptian security sources relayed through Reuters.

Sources indicate a consensus on the establishment of a long-term ceasefire in the besieged region, though important issues, like the disarmament of Hamas, continue to be a topic of contention.

Meanwhile, Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV has announced that Egyptian intelligence chief General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad will meet with an Israeli delegation led by strategic affairs minister Ron Dermer in Cairo for further discussions on Monday.

