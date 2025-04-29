Left Menu

BNP Questions Humanitarian Corridor to Rakhine Amid Regional Tensions

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has expressed concerns regarding the government's decision to establish a humanitarian corridor to Myanmar's Rakhine state without political consultations. The BNP fears this move might endanger Bangladesh's sovereignty and stability amidst ongoing conflicts with the Arakan Army affecting Rohingya populations.

  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has raised 'grave concern' over the recent announcement by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. The government stated its agreement in principle to a proposal by the United Nations to open a humanitarian corridor for aid to Myanmar's Rakhine state.

During a public rally, BNP Secretary General Mira Fakhrul Islam Alamgir criticized the decision, stressing the lack of consultation with other political parties on what he described as a 'major decision' involving the nation's independence and regional peace.

The BNP's skepticism comes amid reports of increasing Rohingya refugees entering Bangladesh to flee ongoing violence, with the government acknowledging the Arakan Army's disruptive presence affecting regional trade.

