BNP Questions Humanitarian Corridor to Rakhine Amid Regional Tensions

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has raised 'grave concern' over the recent announcement by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government. The government stated its agreement in principle to a proposal by the United Nations to open a humanitarian corridor for aid to Myanmar's Rakhine state.

During a public rally, BNP Secretary General Mira Fakhrul Islam Alamgir criticized the decision, stressing the lack of consultation with other political parties on what he described as a 'major decision' involving the nation's independence and regional peace.

The BNP's skepticism comes amid reports of increasing Rohingya refugees entering Bangladesh to flee ongoing violence, with the government acknowledging the Arakan Army's disruptive presence affecting regional trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)