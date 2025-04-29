Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

The Bank of Mexico, often referred to as Banxico, announced on Monday an imminent financial boost for the Mexican government. A sizable sum of 17.99 billion pesos, equating to $918.4 million, will be transferred from the bank's 2024 operating surplus.

In adherence to legal requirements, these funds are earmarked primarily for public debt repayment, ensuring fiscal responsibility and stability.

At least 70% of this windfall will be strategically allocated to offset debts from prior fiscal years, setting the stage for a more stable economic horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)