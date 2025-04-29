Supreme Court Curbs Waqf Act Challenges Amid Mounting Petitions
The Supreme Court has declined to entertain additional petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench advised petitioners with further arguments to join existing cases. The Centre has assured the court of no changes to waqf properties or appointments until May 5.
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, decided against accepting 13 more petitions contesting the constitutional standing of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna cited potential handling challenges with an increased number of pleas.
Petitioners, including Firoz Iqbal Khan and organizations like Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, were offered the option to intervene in primary cases if they possessed additional arguments. The court intends to evaluate five main pleadings, citing the matter as 'In Re: Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025'.
The government has committed to not altering waqf properties or making key appointments before May 5, with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasizing the Act's lawful passage. The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs defended the Act against any immediate suspension, thus requesting the dismissal of the petitions questioning the law's validity.
