Left Menu

Hezbollah's Disarmament Dilemma: Balancing Peace and Power

Pressure is mounting for Hezbollah to disarm as Israel targets its missile storage and calls for relinquishment of arms. Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun proposes peaceful integration of fighters into the state army, while avoiding forceful actions to prevent civil unrest. The timing and approach remain highly contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:04 IST
Hezbollah's Disarmament Dilemma: Balancing Peace and Power
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant development, Israel launched an airstrike on a Hezbollah missile storage facility in Beirut's southern suburbs, amid rising international calls for the Lebanese militant group to lay down its arms.

Considered the region's most formidable non-state armed group, Hezbollah's disarmament seems increasingly likely. Israeli and US officials are advocating for swift action, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun proposes a gradual, dialogue-based approach. Aoun's vision includes integrating former Hezbollah fighters into the Lebanese army and incorporating usable weapons into the national arsenal.

However, obstacles remain, with Hezbollah demanding Israeli withdrawal from key border points in southern Lebanon before engaging in any serious disarmament talks. Observers warn that rushing the process may lead to internal conflict, particularly among Hezbollah's Shia supporters, potentially destabilizing the region further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025