Hezbollah's Disarmament Dilemma: Balancing Peace and Power
Pressure is mounting for Hezbollah to disarm as Israel targets its missile storage and calls for relinquishment of arms. Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun proposes peaceful integration of fighters into the state army, while avoiding forceful actions to prevent civil unrest. The timing and approach remain highly contested.
In a significant development, Israel launched an airstrike on a Hezbollah missile storage facility in Beirut's southern suburbs, amid rising international calls for the Lebanese militant group to lay down its arms.
Considered the region's most formidable non-state armed group, Hezbollah's disarmament seems increasingly likely. Israeli and US officials are advocating for swift action, while Lebanese President Joseph Aoun proposes a gradual, dialogue-based approach. Aoun's vision includes integrating former Hezbollah fighters into the Lebanese army and incorporating usable weapons into the national arsenal.
However, obstacles remain, with Hezbollah demanding Israeli withdrawal from key border points in southern Lebanon before engaging in any serious disarmament talks. Observers warn that rushing the process may lead to internal conflict, particularly among Hezbollah's Shia supporters, potentially destabilizing the region further.
