Lebanon's Economic Resilience Amidst Regional Conflicts

Lebanon's economy has demonstrated surprising resilience in the face of ongoing regional conflicts, according to a statement from the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. Tourism has played a key role in aiding this economic rebound, yet substantial growth will require significant reforms.

IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack noted ongoing discussions with Lebanese officials, following their March 2025 request for an IMF-backed program. This includes a planned staff mission to Beirut scheduled for early February.

Talks are centering on two primary issues: restructuring the nation's banking sector and developing a medium-term fiscal strategy, necessary for sustainable economic growth.