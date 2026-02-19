Lebanon's Economic Resilience Amidst Regional Conflicts
Lebanon's economy shows resilience despite regional conflicts. Tourism is aiding a rebound, yet growth restoration demands comprehensive reforms. The IMF is in talks with Lebanese authorities about an IMF-supported program scheduled for March 2025, focusing on banking sector restructuring and a medium-term fiscal strategy.
Lebanon's economy has demonstrated surprising resilience in the face of ongoing regional conflicts, according to a statement from the International Monetary Fund on Thursday. Tourism has played a key role in aiding this economic rebound, yet substantial growth will require significant reforms.
IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozack noted ongoing discussions with Lebanese officials, following their March 2025 request for an IMF-backed program. This includes a planned staff mission to Beirut scheduled for early February.
Talks are centering on two primary issues: restructuring the nation's banking sector and developing a medium-term fiscal strategy, necessary for sustainable economic growth.
