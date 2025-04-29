Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Belgorod: Deadly Drone Incident

A Ukrainian drone strike resulted in two fatalities and three injuries on a highway in Russia's Belgorod region, according to local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The claim has yet to be independently verified by Reuters, highlighting ongoing tensions in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 12:52 IST
Tragedy Strikes Belgorod: Deadly Drone Incident
Russian drone and missile attack Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a tragic incident, a Ukrainian drone crash in Russia's Belgorod region has left two dead and three injured, as reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the local governor.

The drone slammed into a car on a highway, creating a scene of chaos and alarm in the region.

Reuters has stated that it has yet to independently verify the details of this assertion, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the claim amidst ongoing regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

