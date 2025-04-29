Tragedy Strikes Belgorod: Deadly Drone Incident
A Ukrainian drone strike resulted in two fatalities and three injuries on a highway in Russia's Belgorod region, according to local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. The claim has yet to be independently verified by Reuters, highlighting ongoing tensions in the area.
In a tragic incident, a Ukrainian drone crash in Russia's Belgorod region has left two dead and three injured, as reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the local governor.
The drone slammed into a car on a highway, creating a scene of chaos and alarm in the region.
Reuters has stated that it has yet to independently verify the details of this assertion, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the claim amidst ongoing regional tensions.
