Tragedy Strikes Belgorod: Deadly Drone Incident

In a tragic incident, a Ukrainian drone crash in Russia's Belgorod region has left two dead and three injured, as reported by Vyacheslav Gladkov, the local governor.

The drone slammed into a car on a highway, creating a scene of chaos and alarm in the region.

Reuters has stated that it has yet to independently verify the details of this assertion, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the claim amidst ongoing regional tensions.

