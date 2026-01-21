Left Menu

Sports Showdowns: Injuries, Trades, and Triumphs

A roundup of current sports news includes an ACL injury for Jimmy Butler III, player release and contracts updates, a legal battle involving Duke's QB, Koepka's tour commitment, tennis highlights, Harbaugh's Giants vow, Puig's trial, a Kalshi ruling, NHL action, Mariners' deal, and Kansas' coaching update.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 05:23 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 05:23 IST
Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III is out for the rest of the season following an ACL tear. The Warriors will schedule surgery soon. Meanwhile, the Packers released cornerback Trevon Diggs, freeing up over $15 million in cap space.

Duke University is suing quarterback Darian Mensah to prevent his transfer, claiming exclusive rights to his name, image, and likeness for football and education. Brooks Koepka confirmed his participation in the Cognizant Classic after reinstatement to the PGA Tour.

Former baseball slugger Yasiel Puig faces trial on obstruction and false statement charges related to a sports betting case. A Massachusetts judge ruled against Kalshi's sports prediction market operations. In other news, Marcus Foligno shone in the NHL, and the Mariners settled with pitcher Bryce Miller.

