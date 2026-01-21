Sports Showdowns: Injuries, Trades, and Triumphs

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III is out for the rest of the season following an ACL tear. The Warriors will schedule surgery soon. Meanwhile, the Packers released cornerback Trevon Diggs, freeing up over $15 million in cap space.

Duke University is suing quarterback Darian Mensah to prevent his transfer, claiming exclusive rights to his name, image, and likeness for football and education. Brooks Koepka confirmed his participation in the Cognizant Classic after reinstatement to the PGA Tour.

Former baseball slugger Yasiel Puig faces trial on obstruction and false statement charges related to a sports betting case. A Massachusetts judge ruled against Kalshi's sports prediction market operations. In other news, Marcus Foligno shone in the NHL, and the Mariners settled with pitcher Bryce Miller.

