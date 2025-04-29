Dollar Resurgence: Navigating Trade War Tensions
The U.S. dollar regained some of its losses amid talks about easing tariffs in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict. While the dollar experienced a 0.15% increase, investor apprehension persisted, and the global economic outlook remains uncertain. Market movements are closely watched ahead of upcoming U.S. economic data releases.
Amid speculation of tariff relaxation in the U.S.-China trade conflict, the dollar recouped some losses on Tuesday. However, investor caution persists, with doubts about a substantive de-escalation effort.
The U.S. dollar index rose by 0.15% to 99.23, reversing a previous day slump and marking its biggest potential monthly drop since November 2022. Despite appreciating values, experts note continued foreign investor reluctance towards U.S. assets.
With U.S. economic data releases looming, analysts predict future market movements. Upcoming jobs report and growth figures could clarify the impact of economic tensions exacerbated by ongoing trade disputes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Currency Markets Brace for 'Super Thursday' Amid Tariff Tensions
Currency Markets Brace for 'Super Thursday' Amid Rising Tariff Tensions
Dollar Dynamics: Uncertainty Over Fed’s Independence Shapes Currency Markets
Dollar in Distress: Trade Wars and Fed Influence Shake Currency Markets
Foreign Investors Return to India: A Brief Respite Amidst Global Uncertainty