Dollar Resurgence: Navigating Trade War Tensions

The U.S. dollar regained some of its losses amid talks about easing tariffs in the ongoing U.S.-China trade conflict. While the dollar experienced a 0.15% increase, investor apprehension persisted, and the global economic outlook remains uncertain. Market movements are closely watched ahead of upcoming U.S. economic data releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid speculation of tariff relaxation in the U.S.-China trade conflict, the dollar recouped some losses on Tuesday. However, investor caution persists, with doubts about a substantive de-escalation effort.

The U.S. dollar index rose by 0.15% to 99.23, reversing a previous day slump and marking its biggest potential monthly drop since November 2022. Despite appreciating values, experts note continued foreign investor reluctance towards U.S. assets.

With U.S. economic data releases looming, analysts predict future market movements. Upcoming jobs report and growth figures could clarify the impact of economic tensions exacerbated by ongoing trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

