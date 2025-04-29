Dollar Resurgence: Navigating Trade War Tensions

Amid speculation of tariff relaxation in the U.S.-China trade conflict, the dollar recouped some losses on Tuesday. However, investor caution persists, with doubts about a substantive de-escalation effort.

The U.S. dollar index rose by 0.15% to 99.23, reversing a previous day slump and marking its biggest potential monthly drop since November 2022. Despite appreciating values, experts note continued foreign investor reluctance towards U.S. assets.

With U.S. economic data releases looming, analysts predict future market movements. Upcoming jobs report and growth figures could clarify the impact of economic tensions exacerbated by ongoing trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)