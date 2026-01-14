Left Menu

Earnings and Economic Data Stir Wall Street's Waters

U.S. stock index futures dipped as investors assessed earnings from major banks, including Bank of America and Wells Fargo, amidst key retail sales and producer price data releases. Fourth-quarter earnings are highly anticipated, while the Fed's interest rate decisions remain a focal point for traders.

Updated: 14-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:57 IST
On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures fell slightly as investors absorbed quarterly earnings from financial giants like Bank of America and Wells Fargo. Today, critical retail sales and producer price index data are set to offer deeper insights into the U.S. economy's performance.

Shares of Bank of America rose by 0.5% following a positive earnings report, whereas Wells Fargo's shares dropped by 2% after failing to meet revenue forecasts. Meanwhile, Citigroup's shares fell as markets await their financial results. Last Monday, JPMorgan hinted that capping credit-card interest rates might impact consumer purchasing power and profit margins in the finance sector.

As Wall Street awaits confirmation of robust fourth-quarter earnings, with analysts anticipating an 8.8% growth, market players monitor economic indicators like interest rates. Concurrently, geopolitical concerns, such as U.S.-China cybersecurity issues and Greenland's political stance, continue to shape market dynamics.

