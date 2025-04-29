Tragic Tale of Injustice: Gang-Rape and Murder in Shanty Town

In a harrowing case of violence, a ragpicker was allegedly gang-raped, and her young daughter brutally murdered in a shanty town. The police apprehended four suspects on April 26, including a minor, in connection with this appalling crime.

Authorities reported that the victim was forcibly taken from her home and assaulted on the night of April 21. It took several days for an FIR to be officially lodged as the survivor was unconscious due to the severe trauma she endured.

Tragically, during the incident, the woman's five-year-old daughter also became a victim as she was sexually assaulted and strangled. The child's body was initially buried and later exhumed to further investigate the claims upon the mother's awakening and subsequent complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)