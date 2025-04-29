Tragic Maternal Infanticide Highlights Gender Bias
A 30-year-old woman, Poonam Shah, has been arrested in Lonipada, West Bengal, for allegedly murdering her newborn girl child. Shah, who already has three daughters, reportedly strangled the infant due to depression following the birth. The incident led police to file charges under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A 30-year-old woman from West Bengal, Poonam Shah, has been detained for allegedly taking the life of her newborn daughter, according to police reports.
Shah, who was staying at her parental home in Lonipada for childbirth, reportedly became distressed upon delivering a fourth daughter. Authorities suspect she strangled the infant on Saturday night at a local government hospital.
A First Information Report has been filed under section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as investigations continue into this tragic case of suspected infanticide.
