Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Gangrape Case

A local court on Tuesday refused the bail application of Anmol Gupta, one of the accused in the high-profile gangrape case of a 19-year-old woman, as confirmed by officials.

The case, which has drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), focusing on providing a comprehensive report within 30 days.

The family of the accused claims the woman sought financial gain to drop charges, raising questions about the allegations. So far, police have arrested a dozen suspects, but efforts to apprehend all involved continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)