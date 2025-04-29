Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in High-Profile Gangrape Case

A local court has rejected the bail plea of Anmol Gupta, an accused in a case involving the alleged gangrape of a 19-year-old woman. The case is under investigation by a Special Investigation Team following orders from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Family members of the accused have refuted the charges.

A local court on Tuesday refused the bail application of Anmol Gupta, one of the accused in the high-profile gangrape case of a 19-year-old woman, as confirmed by officials.

The case, which has drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is currently under investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), focusing on providing a comprehensive report within 30 days.

The family of the accused claims the woman sought financial gain to drop charges, raising questions about the allegations. So far, police have arrested a dozen suspects, but efforts to apprehend all involved continue.

