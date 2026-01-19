Jaipur: Police arrests accused driver in Audi hit-and-run case

A team from Patrakar Colony Police Station, Jaipur South, has arrested Dinesh, son of Rajendra Jat, and the driver of the speeding Audi car allegedly involved in the accident on January 9, 2026. He had a reward of Rs. 25,000 on his head during a search operation on the Ring Road. The accident, which occurred near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Journalist Colony late on Friday night, claimed the life of one individual while injuring at least 12 others.

All the injured were admitted to SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital for treatment. The hit-and-run case involved an Audi car at the Kharabas Circle in Jaipur, police said.

Earlier, confirming the details, Station House Officer (SHO) Madan Lal said that one death has been reported so far, while 12 people sustained injuries. "1 person has died till now and 12 are injured... 2 people have been detained... The car is registered outside the state, but the owner and the people who were in the car are from Rajasthan," SHO lal told ANI.

BL Yadav, Nodal Incharge at SMS Hospital, said that five injured persons were brought to the hospital. "As per our information, an Audi car has hit people who were eating at a dhaba on the Khawas circle... 5 patients are here..." he said. One of the injured, identified as Deewan, told ANI that the group was having food when the car suddenly hit them. "We were eating, and we heard a noise. A car came and hit us..." he said. (ANI)

