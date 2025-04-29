Unrequited Love Turns Lethal: Murder Case Solved Swiftly

In a chilling case of suspected unrequited love, a young woman was murdered after rejecting a man's proposal, police reported on Tuesday. The victim, Jyoti, was brutally attacked in her sleep with her throat slit and veins severed.

The accused, Surendra Singh Patel, later engaged in a shootout with police during evidence recovery, resulting in him sustaining a gunshot wound. The police teams, utilizing CCTV footage and electronic surveillance, identified Patel as the key suspect.

The police swiftly resolved the murder mystery by apprehending Patel within 24 hours, armed with the murder weapon and a confession, earning commendations and a significant cash reward for their rapid response.

(With inputs from agencies.)