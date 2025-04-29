Left Menu

Unrequited Love Turns Lethal: Murder Case Solved Swiftly

A distraught lover allegedly killed a 24-year-old woman in a suspected case of unrequited love. The accused, identified as Surendra Singh Patel, was captured after an exchange of gunfire with the police. The rapid investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect and recovery of key evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:21 IST
Unrequited Love Turns Lethal: Murder Case Solved Swiftly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case of suspected unrequited love, a young woman was murdered after rejecting a man's proposal, police reported on Tuesday. The victim, Jyoti, was brutally attacked in her sleep with her throat slit and veins severed.

The accused, Surendra Singh Patel, later engaged in a shootout with police during evidence recovery, resulting in him sustaining a gunshot wound. The police teams, utilizing CCTV footage and electronic surveillance, identified Patel as the key suspect.

The police swiftly resolved the murder mystery by apprehending Patel within 24 hours, armed with the murder weapon and a confession, earning commendations and a significant cash reward for their rapid response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025