Unrequited Love Turns Lethal: Murder Case Solved Swiftly
A distraught lover allegedly killed a 24-year-old woman in a suspected case of unrequited love. The accused, identified as Surendra Singh Patel, was captured after an exchange of gunfire with the police. The rapid investigation resulted in the arrest of the suspect and recovery of key evidence.
- Country:
- India
In a chilling case of suspected unrequited love, a young woman was murdered after rejecting a man's proposal, police reported on Tuesday. The victim, Jyoti, was brutally attacked in her sleep with her throat slit and veins severed.
The accused, Surendra Singh Patel, later engaged in a shootout with police during evidence recovery, resulting in him sustaining a gunshot wound. The police teams, utilizing CCTV footage and electronic surveillance, identified Patel as the key suspect.
The police swiftly resolved the murder mystery by apprehending Patel within 24 hours, armed with the murder weapon and a confession, earning commendations and a significant cash reward for their rapid response.
