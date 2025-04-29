Left Menu

Deportation Dilemma: Kicking Out 60, Amidst Heroic Legacy

In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, India is deporting 60 Pakistani nationals from Jammu and Kashmir, including the mother of a Shaurya Chakra awardee. Her family opposes the move, citing her long-term residence and roots. The decision follows heightened tensions and policy shifts with Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:43 IST
Deportation Dilemma: Kicking Out 60, Amidst Heroic Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have deported 60 Pakistani nationals, among them the mother of a Shaurya Chakra awardee police constable known for his bravery against terrorists targeting the Amarnath Yatra.

The deportations involve long-term valley residents, some linked to former militants, reflecting a firm stance taken by India post-attack. The affected families express distress, particularly over Shameema Akhtar's inclusion, given her longstanding residence and family ties in the region.

Critics, including the family of the fallen soldier Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, call for reconsideration, as this decision symbolizes a broader diplomatic fallout with Pakistan, marked by policy changes and a tightened stance on immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025