Deportation Dilemma: Kicking Out 60, Amidst Heroic Legacy
In the wake of a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, India is deporting 60 Pakistani nationals from Jammu and Kashmir, including the mother of a Shaurya Chakra awardee. Her family opposes the move, citing her long-term residence and roots. The decision follows heightened tensions and policy shifts with Pakistan.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have deported 60 Pakistani nationals, among them the mother of a Shaurya Chakra awardee police constable known for his bravery against terrorists targeting the Amarnath Yatra.
The deportations involve long-term valley residents, some linked to former militants, reflecting a firm stance taken by India post-attack. The affected families express distress, particularly over Shameema Akhtar's inclusion, given her longstanding residence and family ties in the region.
Critics, including the family of the fallen soldier Constable Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, call for reconsideration, as this decision symbolizes a broader diplomatic fallout with Pakistan, marked by policy changes and a tightened stance on immigration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
