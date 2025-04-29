MoPSW Hosts Workshop on IT Procurement and Project Management to Drive Digital Growth

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) successfully organised a one-day national workshop on IT Procurement and Project Management on April 29, 2025, at New Delhi. The event was a significant step toward enhancing digital efficiency and streamlining IT implementations across India’s expansive maritime and shipping ecosystem.

The workshop was virtually inaugurated by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, who set the tone for the event by highlighting the transformative power of technology. He stressed that modernising port operations and introducing advanced IT systems are vital to delivering improved services for all stakeholders, from shipping companies to end-users.

Shri Sonowal remarked,

"Digitalisation will not only increase operational efficiency but will also make Indian ports globally competitive, ensuring faster clearances, enhanced transparency, and a seamless experience for exporters and importers."

Vision for Innovation and Collaboration Highlighted by Secretary, MoPSW

Following the inauguration, Shri T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW, addressed the gathering. He emphasised the importance of innovation, collaboration, and continuous capacity building to accelerate the digital transformation agenda. He also called for holistic stakeholder engagement, stressing that the success of IT initiatives depends on inclusive and practical approaches tailored to the sector’s evolving needs.

He particularly noted the need to:

Foster cross-sector learning within government and private entities.

Promote adoption of AI, ML, and indigenous digital solutions .

Prioritise cybersecurity and data integrity in all digital initiatives.

Dynamic Participation from Senior Officials and Industry Leaders

The workshop drew active participation from senior officials of the Ministry, heads and IT leads from various ports, technical consultants, and representatives from associated maritime organisations. Their engagement reflected a collective commitment to advancing the sector's digital maturity.

Thematic Sessions: Challenges and Practical Solutions

The day included in-depth sessions tackling:

Common challenges faced in IT project management ,

Root cause analysis of delays and cost overruns,

Strategies for ensuring successful project execution.

Participants studied real-life case studies from ongoing Ministry projects, extracting lessons learned and best practices to apply in future initiatives.

Launch of the Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE)

A key highlight was the detailed presentation on the proposed Digital Centre of Excellence (DCoE). Conceptualised as a dedicated centre for IT project delivery, the DCoE will serve as a hub for designing, executing, and monitoring digital projects across India's ports and shipping entities.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has been roped in to provide technological support for the DCoE, ensuring the adoption of best-in-class technologies.

Live Demonstrations of Innovative Digital Tools

Attendees were treated to live demonstrations of cutting-edge digital platforms developed by Indian startups:

SPARSH – a comprehensive Dashboard for Ports , providing real-time insights into port performance metrics.

Counsello – an AI-powered advisory platform, offering decision-support tools for port management.

These tools illustrated the practical benefits of AI and data analytics in streamlining operations, improving decision-making, and enhancing transparency.

Draft IT Procurement Guidelines Released

Another significant development was the introduction of the Draft IT Procurement Guidelines. Participants were urged to critically evaluate the guidelines and offer feedback based on their field experiences, ensuring that the final version is both robust and implementable.

Shri R. Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary (IT), MoPSW, led the session, stating that:

"Our aim is to foster an ecosystem where procurement processes are agile, transparent, and aligned with technological advancements."

He reassured participants of the Ministry's steadfast commitment to creating resilient, secure, and future-ready digital systems.

Concluding Remarks and Vote of Thanks

In his closing remarks, Shri T.K. Ramachandran stressed that effective project execution, timely integration of new technologies, and building indigenous digital solutions will be critical for India to become a global maritime powerhouse.

The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks by the Deputy Director (IT), who appreciated the active involvement of all stakeholders, speakers, and organisers for making the event a resounding success.