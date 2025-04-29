Dietitian's Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action

A dietitian has become embroiled in legal trouble following her alleged anti-India remarks on social media, leading to the termination of her employment at a private hospital. According to police, she is charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for promoting enmity and disturbing public tranquility, though she remains free from arrest.

The social media post in question included comments considered 'anti-Hindu' and 'anti-national,' sparking widespread public backlash and prompting the hospital's Human Resources department to file a complaint. This incident underscores rising vigilance around online messaging in the area.

The case coincides with a recent episode where Mangaluru's Konaje police took action against another social media user for purportedly backing a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigations into the dietitian's case continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)